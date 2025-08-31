Proposed power lines in Saukville spark opposition from residents, farmers

The Brief ATC is proposing new power lines and substations across five Wisconsin counties, including Saukville. Dairy farmers and residents say the project threatens farmland, livestock health, and property values. Officials say the expansion is tied to powering the newly approved Port Washington data center; public comment is open until Sept. 5.



A proposal for new power lines from the American Transmission Company (ATC) is drawing opposition from residents and farmers in east central Wisconsin.

What we know:

The $8 billion plan was approved this week. It would expand the region’s electric system by building new transmission lines and five substations, impacting five counties.

Part of the proposed lines would run through Saukville – a key concern for dairy farmers like Jeff Opitz, whose family has run Rockland Dairy since 1900.

"There’s a lot of investment here," Opitz said. "I’ll never be fairly compensated for what I have here. It’s only 300 feet from my milking center."

Opitz said the proximity of power lines could negatively affect the health of his 900 cows.

"It’s foot issues, mastitis, breeding issues, longevity of the cow," he said.

Local perspective:

The proposed website said it is needed to "address proposed load increases in the Port Washington area."

Town of Saukville Board Chairman Kevin Kimmes said the lines are being built to power the newly approved $8 billion Port Washington data center.

"There is a lot of burden being put on private residents for one entity — a data center — to get their power and one community to get that taxation benefit," Kimmes said. "Meanwhile the town of Saukville residents are taking a lot of the burden."

Kimmes said it’s unsightly, will decrease property value and have a negative impact on environmental corridors. He hopes the ATC will consider staying within existing power lines.

"I know we need the power," Optiz said. "But it’s like you have to stick with the existing corridors."

ATC has not responded to requests for comment. Public comment on the proposal remains open until Sept. 5.