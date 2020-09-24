Project to light the Hoan Bridge wrapped up final test run

Milwaukee's skyline is about to get a little brighter. A project to light the Hoan Bridge wrapped up its final test run on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Seeing is believing, and still, Michael Hostad couldn't have imagined the beauty before his eyes.

"To see it actually come to reality on the bridge is really remarkable," said Michael Hostad, Light the Hoan co-founder.

Light the Hoan co-founders Michael Hostad and Ian Abston set out to light Milwaukee's iconic Hoan Bridge. Raising millions of dollars to purchase and program hundreds of LED bulbs.

A passion project for these men. And so many others who opened their wallets and shared their own stories to make this happen.

"It's all worth it. It's all worth it," said Ian Abston, Light the Hoan co-founder.

"We have the pleasures of reading more than 2,000 dedications people have made to help light this bridge," said Hostad.

The lights are remote-controlled, and can change for a holiday or event -- even when the Green Bay Packers score a touchdown!

"Instantly, when the Packers score a touchdown or Brewers home runs," said Abston.

This is just a preview, the big reveal is set for Oct. -- four years after "Light the Hoan" took on this project.

"We’re going through a pandemic and all the racial issues we are having. This is something that people can get excited about and rally behind," said Abston.

A bridge connecting a city with light and love.

"I can't believe we actually did this," said Abston.

The Light the Hoan community reveal is coming up on Oct. 22.