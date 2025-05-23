Expand / Collapse search

Project ADAM: Life-saving device helps combat sudden cardiac arrest

Published  May 23, 2025 10:00am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
About Project ADAM

Program coordinator for Project ADAM, Jodi Wenzel, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

Project ADAM was created to combat sudden cardiac arrest using life-saving devices. The use of those devices was inspired by Whitefish Bay's Adam Lemel, who died on a basketball court. Project ADAM now pushes to get AEDs in schools, businesses, and anywhere they can make a difference. 

You too may be able to prevent a sudden death. If you would like to learn more about Project ADAM and becoming part of a heart-safe environment. Also, don’t be afraid to ask your school or youth sports organization about their plan or process.

