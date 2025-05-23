Project ADAM: Life-saving device helps combat sudden cardiac arrest

Project ADAM was created to combat sudden cardiac arrest using life-saving devices. The use of those devices was inspired by Whitefish Bay's Adam Lemel, who died on a basketball court. Project ADAM now pushes to get AEDs in schools, businesses, and anywhere they can make a difference.

Program coordinator for Project ADAM, Jodi Wenzel, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

You too may be able to prevent a sudden death. If you would like to learn more about Project ADAM and becoming part of a heart-safe environment. Also, don’t be afraid to ask your school or youth sports organization about their plan or process.