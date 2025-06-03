Project ADAM: How you can use an AED, CPR to save someone's life
MILWAUKEE - Sudden cardiac arrest is always unexpected – especially in children. But training can make all the difference. FOX6 is proud to partner with Project ADAM to enhance heart safety and awareness. Kathleen Nemitz joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can use an AED and CPR to save someone's life.
What you can do:
We invite you to be part of this important initiative. Stay tuned to FOX6 for informational and touching reports on the positive impact Project ADAM is making, as well as updates on upcoming events, training opportunities, and ways you can contribute to making your school and community heart-safe. Together, we can create a safer environment for our children and ensure that every heartbeat counts.
Learn more information on Project ADAM and how you can get involved