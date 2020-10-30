Expand / Collapse search

ProHealth Care revises visitation policy due to COVID-19 surge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha County
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, ProHealth Care has decided to suspend most visitations at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

“We appreciate the understanding of our patients and their families at this difficult time,” said Art Coffey, MD, chief physician operations officer at ProHealth Care. “It is vital that we take further steps to protect our patients, visitors and health care professionals.”

Family members are encouraged to connect with patients by phone or through video tools like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.

There are a few exceptions:

  • Pre-surgery: One visitor permitted.
  • Labor and delivery: One spouse or companion.
  • Neonatal intensive care: Two parents or guardians.
  • Emergency departments: One parent or guardian for patients younger than 18.
  • Patients with disabilities or dementia: One companion.
  • Discharge from the hospital: One companion to hear discharge instructions.
  • Patients at the end of life: Up to three visitors allowed.

No visitors will be allowed for patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the infection.

In those situations where visitation is allowed, a patient should have one designated visitor rather than a succession of different visitors, a release said. Visitors must alson be 18 or older.

All visitors will undergo a health screening at the hospital entries and must wear masks at all times while in the hospitals.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not visit a hospital or other health care facility unless it is to seek care.

