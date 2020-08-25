Private First Class Evan Bath remembered for service to country in Oak Creek memorial

The funeral for Private First Class Evan Bath was held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Oak Creek.

19-year-old Pfc. Bath passed away on July 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank off the coast of Southern California during a training exercise.

Pfc. Evan Bath

He joined the United States Marine Corps. on July 29, 2019 and earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while serving.