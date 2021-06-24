Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received funds from Prince Charles despite claiming they were cut off financially

article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to receive funds from Prince Charles after they quit the royal family, despite the Duke of Sussex claiming that he was "cut off" financially almost immediately.

The British Royal Family released its annual report accounting for their income and expenditures throughout the last year. A spokesperson for Clarence House confirmed to Fox News that the accounts show that Charles continued to fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex until the summer of 2020. Funding for both of the Prince of Wales’ sons, Harry and William, as well as their families, contributed to a roughly £4.5 million ($6.2 million) bill for the Prince among other expenditures.

Although, it's worth noting that the total dropped by roughly £1.2m in the financial year after the Sussexes stopped being senior royals.

A senior Clarence House spokesperson told The Independent that, although Charles helped with a "substantial amount" of money when the couple made their big move from the U.K. to North America, they are now both financially independent thanks to lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals.

"As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent," the spokesperson told the outlet. "The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition. That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple are now financially independent."

This seemingly runs contrary to what the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March regarding Charles’ support for his transition. In the interview, he claimed that he was cut off financially in the first quarter of 2020, which the new documents contradict.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, a spokesperson for the couple told the Independent that the line from his March interview with Winfrey was simply being misunderstood. The spokesperson noted that Harry was referring to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the U.K., which runs from April to July.

"This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced."

Still, at the time of his interview, Harry suggested that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls and that he and Markle were only able to successfully relocate to California thanks to the money left for him by his late mother, Princess Diana .

In September, it was revealed that the couple had inked a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce exclusive content such as documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. Months later, they announced a similar deal with Spotify to produce podcast content through their new company, Archewell Audio.

Now, regardless of any timeline, the couple are officially financially independent from the crown, according to the annual report.

