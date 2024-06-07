PrideFest Milwaukee safety, security top of mind for organizers

article

Thousands of people are expected at PrideFest Milwaukee throughout the weekend, and organizers are taking steps to keep the event safe and secure.

There are security checks for everyone entering Henry Maier Festival Park. Attendees must walk through a metal detector and, if they have a bag, it gets checked before tickets are scanned.

For other people, like vendors, there is a separate gate for checks – that even includes vehicle checks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

"I think safety for everyone at any event should be a festival organizer's top priority," said Wes Shaver, president and CEO of Milwaukee Pride Inc. "Why it’s so important here is because, for a lot of people, coming to PrideFest is the only time of year they get to be themselves."

Shaver told FOX6 they hope for about 12,000 people Friday night and 50,000 for the weekend.