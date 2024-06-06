PrideFest Milwaukee 2024: What to expect at this year's event

What to know about PrideFest Milwaukee
Brian Kramp speaks with the president of the festival and discusses details on this year’s event.
MILWAUKEE - PrideFest Milwaukee has been Wisconsin's largest LGBTQ+ festival since 1987. Brian Kramp has details about this weekend's plans for music and more.
This year's festival runs from Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 at Henry Maier Festival Park.
Sil's Mini Donuts at PrideFest
Brian Kramp is at the grounds previewing the three-day event that’s filled with eclectic music, entertainment and, of course, food.
How to get into PrideFest free on Thursday
The three-day lakefront extravaganza includes an expanded health and wellness area. Brian Kramp talks with a Kroger team member about how you can get in free Thursday, June 6 from 4-6 p.m.
PrideFest Milwaukee and LGBTQ history
Pridefest is back on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Brian Kramp learns about this year's history exhibit at the festival.
David Archuleta and more at PrideFest 2024
PrideFest Milwaukee planned an array of music and special attractions. Brian Kramp is at the festival grounds where this year’s entertainment is all about dance, drag and David Archuleta.
Lots to do at PrideFest Milwaukee
Festival season continues Thursday night at Henry Maier Festival Park with the 36th addition of PrideFest Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is on the grounds previewing the three-day event that’s filled with music, comedy and games.
.