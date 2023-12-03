Previewing 'The Mousetrap' at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre

It's your classic whodunit! Actors Doug Jarecki and Josh Krause joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about the upcoming play 'The Mousetrap' at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre.

The snow is deep and still falling as guests begin to arrive at Monkswell Manor: the eccentric young architect, the haughty old pensioner, the retired general, the weary traveler, the mysterious stranger.

One of them is not what they seem…there is a murderer in their midst! Will one of these suspicious strangers be the next victim?

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From Agatha Christie comes a world-famous murder mystery with a thrilling twist ending.

This clever whodunit, the world’s longest-running play, is a perfect theatrical gift for the holiday season.

It runs through Dec. 17 and you can get ticket information here.