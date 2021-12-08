If you’ve ever wondered what the Milwaukee County Zoo looks like when it’s all decked out in Christmas lights decorations, you’re about to find out.

Brian is there this morning with a preview of Wild Lights At The Zoo.

About Wild Lights At The Zoo (website)

This December, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated world with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways, letting visitors enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars. For their health and safety, animals are not viewable during Wild Lights. So, come explore while the animals snore!

The NEW Wild Lights, Wild Dreams experience is offered Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-23 and 26-31, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; admission gates close at 8:45 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 9 visitors 21+ enjoy a unique experience with entertainment, special spirits and food offerings to purchase.

Bright colors and shining lights will greet guests walking along a 1-mile path filled with animal-themed light displays and decorations. It’s sure to connect participants to animals and the living earth in an inspiring new way!