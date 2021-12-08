Expand / Collapse search

Preview of Wild Lights At The Zoo

By
Published 
Updated 10:01AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you’ve ever wondered what the Milwaukee County Zoo looks like when it’s all decked out in Christmas lights decorations, you’re about to find out

Brian is there this morning with a preview of Wild Lights At The Zoo.

If you’ve ever wondered what the Milwaukee County Zoo looks like when it’s all decked out in Christmas lights decorations, you’re about to find out. 

Brian is there this morning with a preview of Wild Lights At The Zoo.

Wild Lights At The Zoo starts up again tonight with sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways

Brian at the Milwaukee County Zoo with a look at their FantaSEA display.

About Wild Lights At The Zoo (website)

This December, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated world with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways, letting visitors enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars. For their health and safety, animals are not viewable during Wild Lights. So, come explore while the animals snore!

This holiday season you can stroll through the Milwaukee County Zoo’s very own snow globe

Brian has info on the Zoo’s Wild Lights Night.

The NEW Wild Lights, Wild Dreams experience is offered Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-23 and 26-31, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; admission gates close at 8:45 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 9 visitors 21+ enjoy a unique experience with entertainment, special spirits and food offerings to purchase.

Just because it’s cold out, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Brian’s getting an up-close look at the zoo’s Green Tree Python through their new Wild Connections animal encounter program.

Bright colors and shining lights will greet guests walking along a 1-mile path filled with animal-themed light displays and decorations. It’s sure to connect participants to animals and the living earth in an inspiring new way!

Did you know you can go on your very own Secret Safari through the new Wild Connections animal encounter program at The Zoo?

Brian is getting a rare tour that let’s guests see some of the Zoo’s magnificent animals in a more personal way.

Wild Lights At The Zoo starts up again tonight with twinkling lights placed throughout the pathways

Brian at the Milwaukee County Zoo with a look at what gifts are available for the holiday season.