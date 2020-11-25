Presidential recount nearly complete in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County's presidential recount is almost complete. As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the county had counted 90% of its 460,000 ballots.

Overall, President-elect Joe Biden's statewide lead has shrunk by a net 52 votes. That is because sometimes votes are thrown out or, like on Tuesday, a city finds unopened ballots.

The City of Milwaukee found nearly 400 unopened ballots on Nov. 24. The Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers unanimously agreed that they should be counted.

On Wednesday, 65 missing ballots were found left in a voting machine at the City of Milwaukee elections warehouse. They will be counted on Friday.

The county's machine recount has finished, but the City of Milwaukee still needs to present its totals for manually-recounted ballots.

Advertisement

When a problem with a ballot comes up during the recount, it is presented to the Board of Canvassers, who then decide what to do. In one case, a marked ballot was not in the bubble, but rather the box, for Biden.

"I would note that the marks in the other boxes appear to be irregular throughout this ballot," said Democrat Tim Posnanski of the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Milwaukee County presidential election recount at the Wisconsin Center

In that instance, the board's two Democrats voted to allow the vote to be counted while its third member, a Republican, voted no.

"They were able to find the ovals for all the other elections, and it is understandable that it looks like a stray mark. I don’t believe the intent is there," said Rick Baas, a Republican, with the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Milwaukee County presidential election recount at the Wisconsin Center

Each recount table has been under the watchful eyes of observers -- one supporting Biden and one supporting President Trump -- but not their cameras.

"If individual observers or media is able to take a picture that could identify personal information of a voter, that's obviously not acceptable," said Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson.

The Trump campaign again raised objections.

"I believe the board is treating that, staff is treating that inconsistently, with the rights of observers to take photographs in the same way," said Joe Voiland, Trump campaign attorney.

Milwaukee County presidential election recount at the Wisconsin Center

Wednesday's complaint was made regarding Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg -- who had a photographer capturing her work.

"Being the director of the commission, I’m aware of what’s protected of my voters, and not protected. So I apologize for any conflict that I have created," Woodall-Vogg said.

On the first day of the recount, the Board of Canvassers agreed to segregate two types of ballots: those from people who are indefinitely confined and thus exempt from the state's photo ID law, and a second group where the ink color on the witness address and signature is different -- indicating the clerk fixed it.

The Trump campaign is objecting to those votes. The campaign also raised objections that the media could get photos of the addresses on ballot envelopes at one recount table in particular and that that table be moved.

Christenson said he thinks the recount effort will be finished on Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.