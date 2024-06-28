Presidential debate; southeast WI reaction, key battleground state

Wisconsin, a key battleground state, will help decide who wins the White House this November. FOX6 News went to Summerfest on Friday, June 28 to get reaction to the first presidential debate.

Some Democrats are whispering about whether the party needs to pick another presidential nominee.

"I thought Biden looked great at the State of the Union. And he looked like he’s gotten a lot older since then," said Kurt Carlson, Democratic voter from Eau Claire. "People are still worried if he’s going to make it to November."

But Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the president will be the Democratic Party's pick.

"What people saw was a clear distinction in the visions for America," Johnson said. "Look, I’m a Democrat. I support President Joe Biden. I have in the past. I continue to support President Joe Biden. and I think he laid out a vision for America that is inclusive of all people, not this dark, dystopian future that we saw from Donald Trump."

Biden at a rally said: "I know I’m not a young man… I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know, I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong.

"When you get knocked down, you get back up."

Democratic rules also dictate that delegates are bound to vote for who won each state's primary – which was President Biden. Democrats admit the president under-performed.

"It wasn’t President Biden’s best, but again, it was one debate. And in fact, it helped me make sure I clear my schedule and get on the doors in my district and talk to voters," said JoCasta Zamarripa, Milwaukee alderwoman.

"It was very sad. Clearly, President Biden is unfit," said Eric Hovde, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. "I feel sad for Joe Biden. I’m concerned, deeply concerned and obviously with him being the President and in control of our nuclear codes and how dangerous the world has become, you want a president who is up to their capabilities."

FOX6 News took the temperature of voters at Summerfest the day after the debate.

"I saw two imbeciles on stage," said Pauline Brown, a Milwaukee voter.

Brown said she usually votes Democratic. But this time, she is going with the Green Party.

"The debate solidified it for sure, because I don’t see Biden as being a well-spoken individual to speak for this country and make decision on behalf, I mean someone who can’t even get a sentence out has the nuclear codes, which is a terrifying thought," Brown said.

The latest Marquette poll found 58% have an unfavorable view of Biden and 57% for Trump.

A spokesman for the Tammy Baldwin campaign seemed to distance the U.S. Senator from the president.

"Tammy Baldwin is running her own race for the people of Wisconsin. Her focus will always be on showing up across the state, listening to working Wisconsinites, and fighting to make their lives better," said Andrew Mamo, Tammy Baldwin for Senate Spokesman.

The latest Marquette poll found 12% of Wisconsin voters are undecided – and people are much less enthusiastic to vote than they were in 2020.