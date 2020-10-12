President Trump to visit Janesville for private event Saturday

President Donald J. Trump will be in Janesville for a private fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The event is not open to the public and money raised will go to the Trump Victory Campaign.

WinRed announced the plan for the president to speak at a "VIP pre-speech reception" before a Make America Great Again event.

In response to President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Wisconsin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman released the following statement:

“Donald Trump has failed Wisconsinites in every corner of the state; from his disastrous mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to over 210,000 dead Americans and a broken economy, to his malicious agenda which includes stripping protections for people with pre-existing conditions, he has made clear he doesn’t care about the people of the Badger state. Wisconsinites know that four more years of Trump means more heartache, emptier wallets, and living in fear that their health care will be stripped away. On November 3rd Wisconsin is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House because we are ready for real leaders who will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, revive our economy, and protect our health care. ”

This is a developing story. FOX6 is working on providing more information on the president's visit.