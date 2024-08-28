President Biden WI visit on Sept. 5; will tout investing in America

article

The Brief President Joe Biden is set to visit Wisconsin on Sept. 5. It will be the president's first visit to the Badger State since dropping out of the presidential race.



President Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 5. The White House says the visit will highlight how "Biden's Investing in America agenda is benefiting communities across Wisconsin."

The president has not been in Wisconsin since July 21 when he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

Battleground Wisconsin

Biden's visit comes a recent flurry of campaign visits by both Democrats and Republicans.

On the Republican side, vice presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to visit De Pere on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit La Crosse on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to visit Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 2 – for a Labor Day event.

FOX6 News plans to track all of these events as they happen – and provide you with detailed coverage of the campaign rallies.

Survey of electorate

In 2020, AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate, found that nearly half of Wisconsin voters hailed from small towns and rural areas. Of that subset, nearly 6 in 10 backed Trump. But Democrats could improve their odds of winning the state this year if they can reduce the gap.

Biden plans to stress the policies that were part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The law had little immediate impact on the inflation that hurt Biden's popularity, but it was designed to save Medicare recipients money on insulin and allow the government to negotiate on prescription drug prices. It also included incentives for a shift to renewable energy and funding for the IRS to ensure it can collect more of what affluent and wealthier taxpayers owe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.