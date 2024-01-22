Expand / Collapse search

President Biden Superior, Wisconsin visit set for Thursday, Jan. 25

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 22: President Joe Biden arrives back to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Monday, January 22, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SUPERIOR, Wis. - The White House announced on Monday, Jan. 22 that President Joe Biden is traveling to Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, Jan. 25.

During the visit, the president plans to discuss how his Bidenomics and Investing in America Agenda are "rebuilding infrastructure, lowering costs, spurring a small business boom, and creating good-paying jobs," a news release says.

FOX6 News will provide updates on this presidential visit as more information is made available.