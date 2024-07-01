President Biden ally visit to Milwaukee; Rep. Clyburn shares support

Some people question if Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race. On Monday, July 1, one of Biden's close allies was in Milwaukee where he shared a message for the Commander in Chief.

Even Democrats admit President Biden's debate performance last Thursday was bad.

"I think we have a hard job to do because of that performance. And it was a bad performance. Good substance, bad show," said U.S. Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina).

Cong. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina)

Congressman Clyburn helped President Biden with the 2020 Democratic primary. He is still a close ally. Clyburn said he has not spoken with the president since the debate, but plans to talk in the next couple of days.

"I will say to him, as I've said: stay the course. He has thee record to run on. I know it. I've been a part of these things, preparation for debates. I know information overload. I call this instance preparation overload," Clyburn said.

The South Carolina Congressman joined a Biden campaign roundtable at Milwaukee's Coffee Makes You Black. Other Democratic lawmakers joined him.

"Do you think he should leave the race?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"Absolutley not. I look at that just as a bad performance," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "For me, i think we're putting too much emphasis on the appearance on what Joe Biden looked like and not emphasis on what both candidates sounded like."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"I don't believe that President Joe Biden should step down. I think he was good on the issues," said State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

But Republicans say the debate performance is a sign of a bigger issue.

"Jim Clyburn’s coronation of Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries opened the door to four years of rising prices and open border policies. This November, Wisconsinites will close that door and restore American prosperity and security," said WisGOP Spokesperson Matt Fisher in a news release.

Rep. Clyburn said he has talked with Democrats since the debate, including the House's top Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries.

"We had an early morning conversation and he asked me what I thought. I told him what I thought," Clyburn said. "All of the discussions that I know about say that we have to stay the course."

President Biden's own family was on an already-scheduled trip with him to Camp David. Family members told Associated Press they urged the president to stay in the race – and they believe he can come back.