Pres. Trump to tour damaged parts of Kenosha, emergency operations center at Bradford HS

President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday, Aug. 23, and subsequent unrest that saw the shooting deaths of two protesters two nights after Blake was shot.

The president will arrive in Wisconsin around noon. He is expected to first tour damaged parts of Kenosha before going to Bradford High School to tour the emergency operations center. He’ll then participate in a round table on Wisconsin Community Safety.

President Trump said Monday he won't be meeting with the family of Jacob Blake -- whose shooting sparked protests, fires and several nights of unrest -- as attorneys for the family were to be involved.

It was the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer that first drew the nation’s attention to Kenosha.

The president says he talked with Blake’s pastor—and found out the family only wanted to speak if their lawyer was on the call. The president did not feel that was appropriate.

Both governor Tony Evers and Kenosha’s mayor have voiced concerns that a trip from the president could re-spark tensions.

Protests in Kenosha have remained peaceful for several days now. The president refuted worries his visit will inflame tensions again.

"It could also increase enthusiasm. And it could increase love and respect for our country. And that’s why I’m going because they did a fantastic job," said President Trump.

Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse

While the president condemned the damage and destruction that followed Blake's shooting, he didn't condemn the alleged actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with shooting and killing two protesters.

"You saw the same tape as I saw, and uh, he was trying to get away from them, it looks like, and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him," President Trump said.