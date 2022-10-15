Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together

Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon.

Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.

"We heal in community, we don’t heal individually," said Shantell Riley with the African American Breastfeeding Network.

"I’m actually here due to the death of my daughter that passed away two years ago," Latoya Austin said. "She passed away somehow, and I don’t actually know why. I was told due to COVID."

Austin's daughter, Lauren, was only 2 months old. She said her pain might never go away, but knowing she is not alone fuels her fire.

Hoan Bridge lit for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, Oct. 15

"I just try to keep her with me and keep her name alive," said Austin.

It is something that happens more often than one might think.

"One in four pregnancies will result in a miscarriage," Riley said.

Riley said part of the fall season experience is letting go.

"Things they grow, they bloom, we nurture, some things die – but they also bring about new life," she said.

Milwaukee created a wave of light Saturday by writing the names of the babies who were lost too soon. Organizers said they are not only honoring those lives Saturday, but every day.

October is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. In Milwaukee, stillbirth rates are three times higher in African Americans than whites.