Pre-plan your breakfast: Recipe for beef sausage and egg muffin cups

Some days it's hard to make time for the most important meal of the day. But pre-planning your breakfast may help save some time! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for beef sausage and egg muffin cups.

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (recipe follows)

1 can (4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

5 large eggs

1/4 cup reduced-fat milk

1 to 2 teaspoons regular or chipotle hot pepper sauce

Toppings (optional):

Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 12-cup standard muffin pan with cooking spray. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan.Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups.

Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.