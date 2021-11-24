Expand / Collapse search

Pray for Waukesha on Thanksgiving Day at 4:39 p.m.

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:03PM
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Bell Ambulance is encouraging everyone on Thanksgiving Day to take a moment at 4:39 p.m. to reflect and pray for those suffering following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. 

"Tomorrow, as we reflect on what we are thankful for and the blessings we have, at 4:39PM let us collectively take a moment to reflect and pray for those suffering in the wake of this tragedy. Please share. #prayforwaukesha #439PM," Bell Ambulance wrote on Facebook. 

Six people have died and more than 60 were injured after a man drove his SUV into the parade. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Additional charges related to the sixth death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha parade victims: Mukwonago boy among 6 dead
article

Waukesha parade victims: Mukwonago boy among 6 dead

The death toll from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy rose to six Tuesday after an 8-year-old Mukwonago boy died at Children's Wisconsin.

Waukesha Christmas parade, Dancing Grannies president hospitalized
article

Waukesha Christmas parade, Dancing Grannies president hospitalized

The president of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies is home from the hospital after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy and grateful for people who prayed with her and comforted her.

$5 million bail for alleged SUV driver in Waukesha Christmas parade

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.