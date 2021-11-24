Pray for Waukesha on Thanksgiving Day at 4:39 p.m.

article

Bell Ambulance is encouraging everyone on Thanksgiving Day to take a moment at 4:39 p.m. to reflect and pray for those suffering following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"Tomorrow, as we reflect on what we are thankful for and the blessings we have, at 4:39PM let us collectively take a moment to reflect and pray for those suffering in the wake of this tragedy. Please share. #prayforwaukesha #439PM," Bell Ambulance wrote on Facebook.

Six people have died and more than 60 were injured after a man drove his SUV into the parade. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Additional charges related to the sixth death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next.

