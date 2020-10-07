'Pray everybody stays safe:' Possible unrest closes Mayfair early

Mayfair Mall closed early Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called in the National Guard ahead of an expected announcement about whether a Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah would face charges in the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole, 17, in February.

The decision was made to close all stores in the mall around 4 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured members of the Wisconsin National Guard pulling into the parking lot of the mall as the doors closed early -- catching some shoppers off-guard.

"I'm kind of surprised," said Max Hogan. "I do understand though because the incident, obviously, that happened that the officer is in question about here, so I've seen in the past that there's been riots and protests."

The mall has seen demonstrations in the wake of Cole's death.

Vendors said they were told to close by 4 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of possible unrest.

"We need change like, yesterday, so something needs to change or it's going to be a continuous thing," said Quinton Washington, shopper.

"I think it's a good decision," said Hogan. "It's definitely a tough one because it's a big operation. Obviously, a lot of businesses, but they're at risk, so I think it's safe to do so, and hopefully, everything is safe here tonight and throughout the city."

Off-camera, some employees said they're frustrated because time is money.

"I'm pretty sure there's gonna be chaos or some type of unrest," said Washington

Others said they were happy to clock out after a short shift.

"I pray everybody stays safe," said Hogan. "I'd just hate to see what happened in other cities happen in this great city."