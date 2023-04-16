'Power Rangers: Power Up!' at Mayfair Mall on April 16

The Power Rangers will be performing and meeting up with fans at Mayfair Mall on Sunday, April 16.

The Mighty Morphin Powers Rangers will hit the main stage with a 15-20 minute interactive live show that will give guests the courage and confidence as they train to be the next generation of Power Rangers heroes. Future Rangers can continue their training with a number of stations that will get them ready for morphin time.

For Sunday, April 16, the show times are down below:

Show #1: 11 a.m.

Show #2: 12:30 p.m.

Show #3: 2 p.m.

Show #4: 3:30 p.m.

After each show, fans can meet the Blue Ranger and Yellow Ranger. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want to reserve your tickets for the show and meet & greet, go to www.mayfairmall.com.