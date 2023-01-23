Potawatomi Hotel & Casino: sportsbook replaces Northern Lights Theater

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee announced on Monday, Jan. 23 it would soon begin construction on its new sportsbook, which will replace the Northern Lights Theater.

The new sportsbook will be located in the northwest corner of the casino replacing the theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.

A news release says two locations at the casino will offer 17 betting kiosks open 24 hours a day for guests to place their bets. One of the locations will be near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill. The second location for the Kiosks will be on the second-level skywalk. Both locations will provide odds boards.

According to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, construction of the sportsbook comes in the midst of the property's $100 million renovation to its second level, expected to be completed in phases during the summer and fall of 2023.