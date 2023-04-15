This new Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's is pink and tattooed

When Utah's biggest star asked for a Raising Cane's near his house, the chicken chain delivered in a big way.

A new Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's is now open in Midvale, Utah, complete with a pink, tattooed exterior and "old, stinky" outfits the rapper wore on tour.

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, a close friend of Post Malone, joined him in Utah Thursday for the ribbon cutting and grand opening. Graves said Posty, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, personally requested the location be built near his home, then asked if he could custom design the restaurant.

Rapper Post Malone attends ribbon-cutting for Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's restaurant (KSTU/FOX)

"It's a really cool restaurant," Post Malone said at the ribbon cutting. "Yeah, we got like crazy stuff. We put some armor in there, some old stinky outfits that I wore on tour and for events, and they still have the musk on them and they're still 100% collectors."

According to Raising Cane's, the 1974 Ford F250 you'll find in the parking lot is featured in one of Post Malone's music videos. The building is painted pink and covered in tattoo art, just like Post Malone.

The bathrooms are medieval themed with gothic armor, and Posty's love for ping pong is represented by a ping pong track system that runs through the restaurant's walls.

There’s even a Post Malone-themed vending machine.

Post Malone has several multiplatinum hit songs and is one of the top streamed artists on Spotify. Raising Cane’s, which touts a secret sauce that only store managers know how to make, has more than 600 restaurants across the United States.