Post Malone at Fiserv Forum Sept. 15

Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.

Citi is the official card of the Twelve Carat Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.