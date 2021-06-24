Portillo's launches giardiniera merch to promote chicken sandwich

article

Portillo's is throwing its hat in the ring for the "chicken sandwich wars" and is launching new giardiniera-themed products to celebrate.

Giardiniera - or Italian relish - is the inspiration behind the restaurant's new Spicy Chicken Sandwich as well as some new summer merchandise and Portillo’s new children’s book, G is for Giardiniera.

The sturdy alphabet book takes readers through a Chicago-style adventure, as they learn the ABCs alongside photos of Chocolate Cake, Hot Dogs, Sport Peppers and more. G is for Giardiniera is retailing for $15.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of pool-ready spicy summer outfits thanks to Portillo’s. The brand offers two giardiniera-print swimsuits for adults, available as a one-piece suit ($38) or swim trunks ($44). To complete the look, fans can also purchase an Italian Beef pool floatie ($30), designed to look like the iconic sandwich, right down to the giardiniera topping. All items are available for purchase now via Portillo’s online store.

The new releases coincide with the brand’s recent launch of its new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, served on a toasted brioche bun with tomato, lettuce and Portillo’s new Hot Giardiniera Sauce. The sauce is also available on the side to bring the heat to more than just the sandwich – it can be used as a dipping sauce for chicken tenders, fries, onion rings and more.

Proceeds from selling these items and other merchandise go to The Heart of Portillo’s Fund to support its team members facing financial hardships due to unavoidable situations.

For more information on this merchandise and other available items, please visit portillos.com.