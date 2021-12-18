Expand / Collapse search

Semi, camper crash near Portage; no injuries

Crash involving semitruck and fifth-wheel camper on I-90/94 in Portage. (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)

PORTAGE, Wis. - A pair of crashes on Interstate 90 near Portage on Friday morning, Dec. 17 resulted in a semitruck rear-ending a fifth-wheel camper pulled by a truck.

An initial two-car crash happened on I-90 shortly before 9 a.m. in Sauk County. Both cars came to a rest in the roadside ditch. One of the drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.

The secondary crash involving the semi and camper happened around 9:30 a.m. While traffic was backed up due to the initial crash, the semi rear-ended the camper – causing a complete westbound closure of I-90. None of the occupants in that crash reported any injuries.

Crash involving semitruck and fifth-wheel camper on I-90/94 in Portage. (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)

The backup stretched approximately five miles, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver of the semi was cited for following too closely.

