Pump failure at Port Washington senior living complex; smoke in building

The Brief Firefighters were called out to Harbor Campus in Port Washington on Thursday for a reported fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, crews encountered moderate smoke accompanied by a strong burning odor coming from the duct work. After an extensive search, the smoke was found to be emanating from a hot water supply pump in the facility’s boiler room.



The Port Washington Fire Department was dispatched to a senior living complex on Thursday night, March 27 for a reported fire alarm activation.

The five-story complex, known as Harbor Campus, includes independent senior living, assisted living, and memory care units.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they encountered moderate smoke accompanied by a strong burning odor coming from the duct work on the first and second floors.

After an extensive search, the smoke was found to be emanating from a hot water supply pump in the facility’s boiler room. Once power was disconnected, a fire extinguisher was used on the overheated pump.

The cause of the pump failure is still under investigation.

Firefighters conducted widespread ventilation throughout the basement, first, and second floors of the facility. All additional floors were evaluated to ensure there was no residual smoke or other potential hazards.

By 9 p.m., residents were able to return to their rooms.

While on scene, EMS personnel responded to an additional call for service within the complex, which was determined not to be related to the smoke condition in the building.