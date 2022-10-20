Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested: sheriff

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19.

Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in the town of Saukville. The SUV sped up and fled, but the deputy did not give chase.

The SUV got off I-43 at County Highway H in the town of Port Washington, ran a stop sign and rear-ended a Port Washington police squad car that was parked on the on-ramp's shoulder. The Illinois men ran off across the interstate. After a short foot chase and K-9 help, both of them were arrested and brought to the Ozaukee County Jail.

The driver has been identified as a 20-year-old from Rockford, Illinois. The passenger has been identified as a 22-year-old from Hazel Crest, Illinois.

The officer who was in the squad car when it was hit had minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Port Washington Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Port Washington Fire Department and Lanser Garage & Towing assisted with the incident.