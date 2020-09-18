Port Washington man arrested after making Grafton bomb threat

A 51-year-old Port Washington man was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 17 after the allegedly make a bomb threat out of frustration from receiving "robo" calls.

According to the Grafton Police Department, a Grafton resident called around 11:10 a.m. on Thursday stating that she got a call from an unknown man that there was a "bomb planted in her building." The man offered no other information and abruptly hung up.

Police evacuated the apartment complex in question and received assistance from Milwaukee police explosive detection canines.

No explosives were found.

Within hours, Grafton police sourced the suspect call. The 51-year-old admitted to police that he placed the call out of frustration.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.