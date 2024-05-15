Port Washington land inquiry sparks concern, interest

A mystery company is working to buy more than 1,000 acres of land in Port Washington, including people's homes, for a semiconductor plant.

When Paul Krauska built his Ozaukee County home five years ago, he had a plan.

"This was my retirement, I got five acres and I can pretty much do what I want," Krauska said. "My intention was not to move. I am close to work, I am 60 years old, and I plan on retiring."

But now, he’s fearful that could change.

"Three weeks ago, someone contacted us, saying they are looking to buy our property," he said.

That mystery buyer is working to buy a lot more than just Krauska’s land.

Port Washington Town Supervisor Greg Welton said local officials don't know much.

"Large purchase of land going out in the town in the area of, you know, 1,000 to 1,400 acres to build a semiconductor plant," he said. "Nobody knows the name, nobody knows what company it is."

What they do know is the realtor representing the unknown company is Jeff Hoffman, with the Boerke Company.

"We would love to see some development in our industrial area, but this is a very large development," Welton said. "Our whole town is about 15,000 acres, so if they buy 1,400 – that’s 10% of the town will be owned by this one company."

Krauska said while he has only received a verbal offer, other residents have been given official offers.

"We are just nervous," he said. "My wife and I are nervous."

Welton said more information on the development should be available in September.