Port Washington gas station assault, man sought
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Port Washington police are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a gas station clerk Tuesday night, Sept. 19.
It happened around 8 p.m. Police said the man confronted the clerk and pulled out a bottle – splashing liquid mixed with an "unknown substance" on the clerk's face multiple times. Police said it caused the clerk to causing pain and temporary blindness.
The man then fled the scene on foot, but is believed to be connected to a silver SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-284-2611.