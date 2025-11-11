Port Washington data center; residents unite against proposed power line routes

The Brief Residents in Fredonia and Saukville have formed a coalition to oppose proposed power lines tied to a Port Washington data center. Homeowners say the project would harm rural properties, including an 1875 historic home in Fredonia. The Public Service Commission will decide on the routes in spring 2026, with construction expected to begin soon after.



Two groups opposed to new power lines that would serve a proposed Port Washington data center are joining forces, arguing the project could destroy rural properties and historic sites across Ozaukee County.

What we know:

The "Responsible Energy Alliance," a newly formed coalition of residents from Fredonia and Saukville, is working together to fight the proposed American Transmission Company routes. The lines would help power the Vantage Data Center planned for Port Washington.

Local perspective:

For the last year and a half, Andrew McComb has been working on restoring his 1875 home in Fredonia.

"I just want to get back to a pristine rural environment," McComb said. "You’re decimating a historic property."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He moved there for the beauty and the quiet, but now fears that it could all go away.

His home sits along one of two routes under consideration. Transmission lines could come within about 200 feet of the property, cutting through trees and altering the landscape.

"That will all be taken out," McComb said.

Big picture view:

He is part of the Responsible Energy Alliance. He and other residents are urging the Public Service Commission to select the alternative route, where existing power lines already exist.

"We’re stronger together as one force pushing back on power lines," said Patti Plough of the Protect Fredonia Coalition.

Next week, the group will meet with a representative from Vantage to make their case directly.

"This could ruin the atmosphere, the ambiance, the whole reason we ever moved out here," said Craig Collins of Saukville.

McComb said if the lines are built near his home, he will move and never get the chance to truly enjoy his historic home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"What I was hoping to do was to make this property shine again," he said.

The American Transmission Company said in a statement, "As required by state law, ATC has submitted two buildable and permittable power line routes to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin."

What they're saying:

Those routes were submitted in September and are under review. The Public Service Commission is expected to decide on the routes in spring 2026. Construction could begin soon after, with the project expected to be in service by late 2027.