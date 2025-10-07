Port Washington data center; protesters, supporters clash at meeting

The Brief Dozens of residents protested Port Washington’s $8 billion data center project Tuesday night. Critics raised concerns over property values, safety and environmental impacts. Supporters, including union leaders, said the project will bring 4,000 construction jobs and economic growth.



Residents clashed Tuesday night, Oct. 7, over plans for a massive data center in Port Washington, with opponents warning of property damage and health concerns while supporters touted jobs and economic growth.

What we know:

The Common Council approved the $8 billion project in August. Vantage Data Centers plans to build four buildings on 670 acres, with construction expected to begin within weeks and continue through 2034.

Dozens of protesters stood outside City Hall before filling the council meeting. Many voiced fears about new power lines and environmental impacts.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I don’t feel it’s fair to the people," said Trish Binkowski of the Fredonia Coalition. "It is insane how many people can’t sleep at night, crying, just feel threatened. It’s not right. Yet they’re untouched."

She said powerlines will destroy her Freedonia property if all continues as planned.

"I find it insulting they don’t have empathy for people," Binkowski said. "They can chop their property values by 50%."

Related article

What they're saying:

Supporters pointed to thousands of construction jobs the project will bring.

"This is a new technology that’s coming out, and we want to make sure that we’re at the cutting edge," said William Coleman of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Union carpenter Pernal Abad said the development will have far-reaching benefits.

"It’s just going to be a huge boost to the economy all the way around," Abad said.

Dig deeper:

City leaders say 4,000 construction jobs will be created over several years. Groundbreaking is set within six to eight weeks.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.