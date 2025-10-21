Port Washington data center faces pushback over power line proposals

The Brief Residents in Farmington and nearby communities worry new power lines could damage property values and rural character. Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke said he supports a route using existing lines and urged the Public Service Commission to choose that option. The PSC is reviewing proposals and will accept public input before making a decision, which could take six months.



Power problems – and power lines – remain at the center of debate in Port Washington, where residents are pushing back against proposed routes connected to a new $8 billion data center.

What we know:

Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting drew such a large crowd that city leaders moved it to a hotel banquet hall. For many residents, some concerns were eased when they heard from the mayor.

Local perspective:

Michael and Beth Csaszar have lived in Farmington for nearly three decades. But lately, they are worried it could all be gone.

Their home sits on one of the proposed routes for the new transmission lines.

"Everything that you move out to the country for, the pristine beauty of it, is at risk," said Beth Csaszar.

If chosen, the lines would run directly in front of their home.

"It’s caused some sleepless nights. The anxiety. The worry. We feel very helpless," she said.

The Csaszar’s have joined dozens of others at Common Council meetings over the last several weeks, raising concerns.

Residents have urged officials to select a route that uses existing lines rather than cutting through new land. On Tuesday, Mayor Ted Neitzke announced he agreed.

Dig deeper:

"The alternative route using existing lines almost entirely, and I would prefer that route," Neitzke said.

Neitzke confirmed he has sent a letter to the Public Service Commission (PSC), which will ultimately decide where the power lines will go.

"Two things can be true," Neitzke said. "We can have development that propels us forward and preserve our beautiful rural history."

The Csaszars, like other neighbors, will continue to raise concerns and wait for a decision.

"We’re all just praying that the right decision is made," Beth Csaszar said.

What's next:

The PSC is now reviewing the proposed routes and will hold public meetings and take comments – a process that could take six months.

