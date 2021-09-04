Port Washington crash: 3 flown to hospital, 2 others injured

Five people were injured – three flown to the hospital – in a two-car Ozaukee County crash on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near County Highway KK and Mink Ranch Road in the town of Port Washington.

A Pontiac headed eastbound on Mink Ranch Road failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a Chevrolet headed northbound on County Highway KK.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 62-year-old Port Washington man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital via Flight for Life. An 89-year-old Port Washington woman in the back seat was flown via ThedaStar helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a 64-year-old woman in the front seat was taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

The Pontiac was driven by a 20-year-old Port Washington. She was flown to the hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries. An 8-year-old girl was a passenger in the car and taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The crash remains under investigation. Several other fire and police departments assisted at the scene.