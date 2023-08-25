Port Washington blossoms with color for Paint on Port art project

In Ozaukee County, Port Washington started its week-long public art project, Paint on Port, on Friday, Aug. 25.

"My dream is coming true; it is being painted as we speak," said Wendy Braam, a volunteer.

The dream of artwork is taking over the streets of Port Washington.

"It has been a dream of mine for about 30 years to bring this kind of public art to Port Washington," said Braam.

Paint on Port

Port Washington Main Street volunteer Braam is finally seeing this take life.

"And the goal of our committee was to increase tourism,' said Braam.

"We Are adding a huge amount of color to our buildings here in Port Washington and tons of vibrancy," said Kristina Tadeo, the executive director of Port Washington Main Street.

Paint on Port is a new three-year program to bring more public art to the community by adding multiple mural projects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Paint on Port

In the span of one week, three artists will start and complete their projects. There will also be live music, street eats, and family-friendly activities.

"Will be fun to watch it unfold throughout the course of the week, said Tadeo.

One of the artists said she took inspiration from Port Washington's nature.

"Just getting started on what's gonna be a beautiful transformation," said Britt Flood, a muralist. "This piece is going to feature some native fish in the area, and it's kind of an ode to romantic living on the water, so we're gonna have some really soft sunset gradient."

Paint on Port

The city plans to add at least six more murals by the summer of 2025.

"We have people in place now who are helping make this dream a reality," said Braam. "I am standing here barely able to contain excitement, but it is truly a dream come true."

The event ends Sept. 3 with the final mural unveiling. For more information, go to the downtown port website.