Port Washington bartender shares bond with Dustin Diamond

After a brief battle with stage four cancer, Dustin Diamond is dead at 44 years old.

The actor is best known for his role as Screech on Saved by the Bell — but he also had some local ties.

Diamond lived in Port Washington before relocating to Florida -- where he was hospitalized last month with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

And although he was well-known from his acting days, here on Franklin Street. Some just remember him as another neighbor.

"Screech is that you!?"

Nearly three decades after the hit-show Saved by the Bell wrapped its final season, old friends are saying goodbye to one of its stars.

"It’s a small town so everybody kind of knows everyone," Bruce ‘Chuck’ Corgiat said. He’s a bartender at The Beacon.

Dustin Diamond, best-known from the sitcom as Samuel Powers, or Screech, lived much of his final decade along Grandview Drive in Port Washington.

Even making headlines in 2014, following an infamous ordeal at the Grand Avenue Saloon, where Diamond was accused in a bar stabbing. He served four months in jail.

But tending bar at the Beacon, Bruce Corgiat, better known as Chuck, shares fond memories of his time with the actor.

"As soon as he said he knew how to play Golden Tee, I like playing video games, so him and I… he said he had one in his basement, so him and I started playing Golden Tee so that was our connection," he said.

The duo, Chuck says, bonded over the popular arcade game -- "Never beat me!"

And laughs when he thinks back on one occasion in particular, when he saw Diamond while out shopping.

"Dustin Diamond is coming down the aisle, and he’s yelling, ‘Chuck, hey, Chuck!’"

"So I go to the cashier, I’m like, ‘That’s Screech by Saved by the Bell.’ He’s yelling MY name!"

Diamond's agent today shared that the actor's cancer moved through his system quickly. He was only diagnosed three weeks ago.

He said he did not suffer in his final days.