Port Milwaukee signs deal, gives cruise company priority docking

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Port Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Dec. 3 that it is entering into a ten-year lease agreement with Pearl Seas Cruises.

The agreement gives Pearl Seas priority docking rights for its cruise ships at Pier Wisconsin, the downtown dock immediately east of Discovery World museum. 

The cruise line’s ship, the Pearl Mist, has visited Milwaukee regularly in recent years. That vessel carries up to 210 passengers on voyages throughout the Great Lakes. 

Pearl Mist

A news release indicates that under the lease, Pearl Seas can extend the initial ten-year agreement until 2040.

The agreement with Pearl Seas will be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council for its approval in the coming weeks.

Cruise ship docks in the Port of Milwaukee

Cruise ship docks in the Port of Milwaukee

