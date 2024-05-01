Port Milwaukee welcomes 1st cruise ship of 2024 season

article

Port Milwaukee welcomes the first cruise ship of the 2024 season on Wednesday, May 1.

The Viking Octantis was expected to pull into port around noon on Wednesday.

You can track the progress of the Octantis and any other sea-faring vessel on the Port Milwaukee Vessel Tracker.

The Viking vessel is the first of dozens of ships expected to visit Milwaukee this season. It has been in Milwaukee the last couple of years – bringing visitors from around the world.