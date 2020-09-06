Popular Milwaukee pub, 'on pace for record year,' closes amid pandemic

Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub in downtown Milwaukee has been forced to shut down after a seven-year run. The owner said COVID-19 hurt business way too much to go on.

"It's been an emotional six months since this all started," said Mark Zierath, owner.

2020 for Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub in Milwaukee was supposed to be a year unlike any other.

"Unbelievable things were going," said Zierath. "We were on pace for a record year -- by far!"

But with a diminished Democratic National Convention, Milwaukee Bucks playoffs and COVID-19, Zierath said the pandemic has been too much to handle.

"And then, of course, the rug gets pulled out from under you," he said. "It was trending in that direction right from the start. You could just see the writing on the wall."

On their final day of service, the place drew a crowd of people looking to say goodbye with a pint.

"Just came out to say goodbye to the business," said Linda Baehr. "I'm sad and disappointed because I think it's been a great asset to the neighborhood."

Baehr said she's been coming for years, and when she heard they were going to be doing their final last call, she knew she had to be there.

"It's going to be missed," said Baehr.

As the drinks flowed, and people took their seats, Zierath tried to find a silver lining in all of this.

"All liabilities will be paid, and I'm not walking away with anything, but I'm not going to have any debt," said Zierath.

He may not want to walk away, but at least he can, with his head held high, knowing he served, for the better part of a decade, one of the best beers to ever come out of Milwaukee.

The owner said thankfully, he has other businesses that are doing well -- so he's not out of work, but his concern now goes to his employees who are losing their jobs and other business owners who are facing similar situations.