Expand / Collapse search

POP in Walker’s Point: Milwaukee’s newest LGBTQ+ bar, restaurant

By
Updated  August 8, 2024 10:07am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

POP in Walker’s Point

Brian Kramp is with the owner checking out their bright and airy atmosphere that’s fun for drinks, snacks, entertainment, music, and much more!

POP in Walker’s Point is Milwaukee’s newest LGBTQ+ bar and restaurant, serving fast casual snacks throughout the week, and brunch on the weekends. Brian Kramp is with the owner checking out their bright and airy atmosphere that’s fun for drinks, snacks, entertainment, music, and much more!

Brunch menu

Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at POP.

Summer events

Brian Kramp is in Walker’s Point with details on some of the events they have lined this Summer.

Bites menu

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood checking out some smaller options you can dive into while having fun.

Entertainment, music, and more

Brian Kramp is checking out the bright and airy atmosphere that’s fun for drinks, snacks, entertainment, music, and more!

Signature cocktails

Brian Kramp has details the theme nights, DJ's, drag, sports, art and more that pop off every week.