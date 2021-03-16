Polish Fest cancels 3-day event originally scheduled for June 11-13

Polish Fest will not hold its annual three-day festival, originally scheduled for June 11-13 at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

"After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not hold Polish Fest June 11-13. Planning was on track for this year; however, at present, COVID-19 is currently a part of everyone’s lives, we believe the best decision is to not hold Polish Fest this year so early in the summer to allow for more vaccinations to the broader community. Our Festival Committee and our Board of Directors reviewed many options." said Steve Chybowski, President of Polish Heritage Alliance. "We believe this is the best decision for our attendees, volunteers, entertainers, and vendors – our entire extended "Polish Fest Community."

All tickets for Polish Fest 2020 and 2021 WILL be honored in 2022.