Police: Woman shot, wounded near 20th and Teutonia in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 26 near 20th and Teutonia. It happened around 4:19 a.m. 

Police say the 28-year-old female victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

