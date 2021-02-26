Police: Woman shot, wounded near 20th and Teutonia in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 26 near 20th and Teutonia. It happened around 4:19 a.m.

Police say the 28-year-old female victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.