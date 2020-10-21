Police: Victim showed up at hospital after shots fired at Mayfair
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A shooting victim showed up at the hospital after police said shots were fired at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Wednesday evening, Oct. 21.
It happened around 6:30 p.m.
Police said officers responded for a report of shots fired at Mayfair Mall, and the victim was later found at the hospital -- receiving treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The shooter has yet to be identified, but police said there is no danger to the public.