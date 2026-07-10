Police standoff in Brown Deer, 33-year-old man arrested

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The Brief A 33-year-old man was arrested following a police standoff in Brown Deer on Friday morning, July 10. The standoff happened at an apartment on Deerwood Drive. The man was wanted in connection to an incident that happened in Milwaukee back on July 4.



A man was arrested following a police standoff at an apartment in Brown Deer on Friday morning, July 10.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 8 a.m. Milwaukee police responded to a check for a wanted person at an apartment complex on Deerwood Drive, near Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road.

Image take from the FOX6 tower cam

MPD officers arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in connection to a recklessly endangering safety incident that happened on July 4th near 12th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee.

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Officers also executed a search warrant.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.