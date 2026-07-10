Police standoff in Brown Deer, 33-year-old man arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man was arrested following a police standoff at an apartment in Brown Deer on Friday morning, July 10.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 8 a.m. Milwaukee police responded to a check for a wanted person at an apartment complex on Deerwood Drive, near Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road.
Image take from the FOX6 tower cam
MPD officers arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in connection to a recklessly endangering safety incident that happened on July 4th near 12th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee.
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Officers also executed a search warrant.
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also sent crews to the scene, which is right across the street from the FOX6 studios.