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Police standoff in Brown Deer, 33-year-old man arrested

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 10, 2026 8:09 PM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 8:09 PM CDT
article

Scene at the Apartments on Deerwood Drive

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old man was arrested following a police standoff in Brown Deer on Friday morning, July 10.
    • The standoff happened at an apartment on Deerwood Drive.
    • The man was wanted in connection to an incident that happened in Milwaukee back on July 4.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man was arrested following a police standoff at an apartment in Brown Deer on Friday morning, July 10.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 8 a.m. Milwaukee police responded to a check for a wanted person at an apartment complex on Deerwood Drive, near Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road.

Image take from the FOX6 tower cam

MPD officers arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in connection to a recklessly endangering safety incident that happened on July 4th near 12th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee.

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Officers also executed a search warrant.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also sent crews to the scene, which is right across the street from the FOX6 studios.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukeeBrown Deer