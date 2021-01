Police were called to a shots fire call near Henry Street and Ashland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found fired shell casings in the street and a home that had been struck by a number of bullets.

No one was injured by the gunshots.

If you have any information about this case please contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333 or 1-877-283-8436 to remain anonymous.