Police seek to ID 2 women accused of leaving restaurant without paying

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women accused of leaving a restaurant in Menomonee Falls without paying. 

According to police, on Sunday, Feb. 14 around 9:15 p.m. two women had dinner at Ninja Hibachi Sushi and left without paying the bill. The suspects were seen entering a gray Toyota RAV4.

If you have any information and/or can identify the suspect in the photos please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department (Officer Schwechel) reference case # 21-004750.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

