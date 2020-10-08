Police seek suspect who cut down trees near Milwaukee City Hall

article

Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for sawing down trees on private property near Milwaukee's City Hall on Aug. 16 around 7 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35-45 years old, 6’ and 250 pounds with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, dark-colored t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, light-colored sandals and facemask. He was riding a black bicycleand had a blue backpack with a saw in it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

